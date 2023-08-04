C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 199,017 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,017 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $36,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.53. 411,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,004. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

