C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 383 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.38. The company had a trading volume of 412,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,178. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $101.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average is $97.97.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

