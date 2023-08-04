C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 56,011 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,011 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 3.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of UMAY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. 10,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

