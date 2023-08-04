C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 12,720 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 101.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.22. The stock had a trading volume of 325,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,991. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.28 and its 200 day moving average is $193.73.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
