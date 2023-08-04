C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,251 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:UDEC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.46. 25,790 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.