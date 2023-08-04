C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 658.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $228,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.57. 45,087,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,478,563. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.96. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

