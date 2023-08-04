C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $907,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

