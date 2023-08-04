C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes $3.92 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. 10,220,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,625,646. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

