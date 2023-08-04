C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

IYK traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $202.14. 65,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.97 and its 200 day moving average is $199.19. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

