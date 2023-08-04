Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:CPE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.84. 1,232,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.75. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $71.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Insider Activity at Callon Petroleum

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2,731.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,117.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

