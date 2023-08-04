Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cambium Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

CMBM has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $22.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $45.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of CMBM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 110,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,287. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $269.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 388,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 680,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $97,256.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $19,606.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

