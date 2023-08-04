Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-$70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.65 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.59-$0.78 EPS.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

CMBM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,887. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $273.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMBM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $45.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $22.50 to $17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.30.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $97,256.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,606.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Articles

