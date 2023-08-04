Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$55.00 at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down C$0.17 on Thursday, hitting C$44.85. 876,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,526. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$28.60 and a 52-week high of C$46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The stock has a market cap of C$19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.00.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

