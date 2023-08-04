Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Camtek Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Camtek has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also

