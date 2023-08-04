Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $57.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.37% from the stock’s previous close.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.08.

Nevro Stock Performance

NVRO stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 673,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,483. Nevro has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.27 million, a PE ratio of 2,057.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 42.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 78.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

