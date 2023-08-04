Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.71.

CNI opened at $117.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,390,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,192,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 292,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 149,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

