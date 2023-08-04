Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at Evercore

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Evercore from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.44.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$81.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,049. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$61.23 and a 52-week high of C$84.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6185567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

