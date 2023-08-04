Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 3,644,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,935,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Cano Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $900.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $866.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,613,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 929,103 shares of company stock worth $1,253,328 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

