Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 96,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 259,355 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 232,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 60,106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 11,963.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 174,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 172,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWRE opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.76 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

