Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $79.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $82.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

