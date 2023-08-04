Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after buying an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after buying an additional 399,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,607,000 after buying an additional 125,767 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average of $73.40. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2368 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

