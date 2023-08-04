Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Position Boosted by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

