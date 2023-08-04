Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Upgraded to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPX. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.18.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Trading Up 0.4 %

CPX traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$39.30 and a twelve month high of C$51.90.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$1.16. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts expect that Capital Power will post 4.631753 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.65%.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.