Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires 99,458 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 347.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,458 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,023,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 762,473 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,453,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after buying an additional 797,760 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 977,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 215,842 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $25.24. 2,297,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

