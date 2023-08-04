Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $223.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,063.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,469. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,166.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,736.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,611.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 138.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,965.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

