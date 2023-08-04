Carlisle Companies Incorporated Plans Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $20.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.
Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.9 %
CSL traded up $5.36 on Friday, hitting $283.78. The company had a trading volume of 327,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.33.
Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies
In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
