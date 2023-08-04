Carlisle Companies Incorporated Plans Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $20.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

CSL traded up $5.36 on Friday, hitting $283.78. The company had a trading volume of 327,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.33.

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

