Carlyle Group Inc. Invests $256,000 in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 167,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Sientra makes up approximately 0.0% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 1,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 234,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SIEN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,009. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.85. Sientra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 74.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,078.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

