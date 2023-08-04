Carlyle Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,896,518 Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,896,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,000. Spruce Biosciences comprises approximately 0.2% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned approximately 7.29% of Spruce Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 2,936,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 788,000 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Spruce Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 39,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.15.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

