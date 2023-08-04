Carlyle Group Inc. Takes $15.77 Million Position in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,771,000. Jasper Therapeutics comprises about 0.5% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned approximately 8.01% of Jasper Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $60,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 157,626 shares during the last quarter.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:JSPR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 42,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,068. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Stories

