Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CARR. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CARR opened at $58.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

