Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CADNF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Cascades Price Performance

About Cascades

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF remained flat at $8.76 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. Cascades has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

