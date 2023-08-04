Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s previous close.

CSTL has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $18.52 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $494.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen Goldberg bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at $130,354.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Goldberg acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,914 shares of company stock worth $1,223,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

