CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CAO Lindsey S. Caplan Sells 1,305 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 964,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,822,000 after acquiring an additional 70,289 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 39,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

