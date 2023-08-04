CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CDW by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $199.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average is $186.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 84.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

