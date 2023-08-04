Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $46.00 at Truist Financial

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FUN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. 21,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,484. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after buying an additional 256,089 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

