Celer Network Market Cap Achieves $107.86 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $107.86 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,592,840,545 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars.

