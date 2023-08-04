CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CX. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.87.

Shares of CX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.65. 1,935,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,356,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

