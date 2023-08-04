Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 170 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a research report on Monday, June 19th.
Centrica Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. Centrica has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Centrica Increases Dividend
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Read More
