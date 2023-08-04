Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CERE. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cerevel Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:CERE traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,119. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.36. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $62,440.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $181,949.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $88,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

