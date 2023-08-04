Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cerevel Therapeutics traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 977609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.
CERE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
