Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cerevel Therapeutics traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 977609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

CERE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cerevel Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,949.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,949.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,940. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.