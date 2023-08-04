CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

