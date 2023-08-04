CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

RWO opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.