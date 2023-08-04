Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Cut to C$7.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Champion Iron Stock Down 0.8 %

CIA opened at C$5.01 on Monday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.99 and a 12 month high of C$7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$463.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.4790076 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

