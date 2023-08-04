Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 141.94% from the stock’s current price.
Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA remained flat at $4.96 during trading hours on Friday. 5,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.65. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $11.98.
Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,643.24% and a negative return on equity of 82.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Omega Therapeutics Company Profile
Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Therapeutics
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.