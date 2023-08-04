Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $477.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $472.00 to $477.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $498.43.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $422.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $484.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 30.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.