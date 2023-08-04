Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $510.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $498.43.

Shares of CHTR opened at $422.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.04. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $484.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

