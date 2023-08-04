Chase (NYSE:CCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CCF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.94. 187,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,924. Chase has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $135.27. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

