Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $38.50 at Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $36.00 to $38.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.37. 991,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 179.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 11.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 34.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

