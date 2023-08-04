Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $36.37. 991,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,035. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $866.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

