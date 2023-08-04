Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.22.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -147.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 214,989 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Chemours by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 137,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Chemours by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 110,689 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

